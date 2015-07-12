(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Jessica Minh Anh is no stranger to extraordinary catwalk in the best places. The July 17, 2015, the model and the contractor will be history making 10th generation in the middle of the solar power plant Gemasolar win in Seville, Spain. Unlike previous fashions Jessica at the Eiffel Tower, the Tower Bridge in London, Grand Canyon Skywalk, and One World Trade Center, J Summer Fashion Show 2015 not only presented a combination of art, architecture, culture and fashion, but also celebrate the best of advanced technology and environmental preservation. With backdrop of famous film central tower and thousands of advanced mirrors, the gateway to the sun must redefine the standards of modern fashion.

J Summer Fashion Premiere in June 2015 fashion collections and exclusive jewelry in Europe and Asia. Focusing on the art of minimalism, Ekria Turkish jewelry brand presents a collection of highly futuristic gold laser cut and silver. Rather, the Spanish sensation Paloma Sanchez, who has traveled the world in search of the most precious stones, present a luxurious and colorful collection. Heavily influenced by Chinese culture and dedication to perfection, the jeweler combines Eastern European charm and sophistication to make all women feel like kings. Returning to the single gateway Jessica Minh Anh, Pakistani Haute Couture designer Syeda Amera continue their creative approach to training, gold glitter embellishments, bold cuts, and abstract patterns. Adding a Spanish touch to the big window, very clean designer Vera Pilar Sevilla will present some of the most dynamic, dramatic, romantic and especially Flamenco dresses. Youth collection pays homage to the textile crafts, traditional sewing techniques and floral prints with an emphasis on the sensual silhouettes. “Jessica Minh Anh embodies fluid movements, class and elegance that resonate with my collection. I look forward to its main other models on the podium in my multilayer signature red doll dress,” said Pilar Vera.